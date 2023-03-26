Winter Park Resort season passes go on sale

The Winter Park Resort 2023-24 season pass is on sale now, with the lowest rates for the year. The 2023-24 Ikon Pass is also offering their lowest rates of the year.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Spring skiing is still going strong at Winter Park Resort, with an estimated closing date of April 23 for the Winter Park Base. The Mary Jane Base expected to stay open as late as possible – last season, Mary Jane closed on May 21.

However, it’s not too late to start getting ready for the next winter season, especially since Winter Park Resort’s 2023-24 passes are now at the lowest price of the year. Pass prices are $659 for adults, $519 for young adults (ages 13-22), $259 for children (5-12) and $30 for toddlers (0-4). Adults renewing their season pass can save $50.

There is also a midweek pass (Monday-Friday) available. Prices are $469 for adults, $369 for young adults and $189 for children.

For those who plan to venture beyond Winter Park to other Alterra-owned resorts both statewide and internationally, the Ikon Pass is now available. Prices for the Ikon Pass is are $1,159 for adults, $859 for young adults, $369 for children, and $149 for toddlers ages 4 and under. Adults renewing their pass save $100.

The Base Pass is slightly less expensive, but offers less locations. The Base Pass is $829 for adults, $599 for young adults, $299 for children, and $99 for toddlers. Adults renewing their base pass save $50.

Customers dreaming of the next season can purchase resort passes at WinterParkResort.com or IkonPass.com .