 Winter Park Resort sees 13 inches of snow leading up to opening day | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Winter Park Resort sees 13 inches of snow leading up to opening day

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report
Winter Park Resort saw quite a bit of snow over the last few days, making Wednesday's opening day look more promising.
Snow Stake/Winter Park Resort

Only a few days away from opening day for the 2021/22 winter season, Winter Park Resort has seen over a foot of snow in the last 72 hours.

The ski resort reported Saturday that the mountain had seen 13 inches over the last three days.

Joel Gratz, Founding Meteorologist at OpenSnow.com, predicted that the next chances for snow on the mountain will be Wednesday, Friday and Nov. 21.

The resort has scheduled Wednesday as opening day, weather depending.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more