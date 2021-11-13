Winter Park Resort sees 13 inches of snow leading up to opening day

Winter Park Resort saw quite a bit of snow over the last few days, making Wednesday's opening day look more promising.

Snow Stake/Winter Park Resort

Only a few days away from opening day for the 2021/22 winter season, Winter Park Resort has seen over a foot of snow in the last 72 hours.

The ski resort reported Saturday that the mountain had seen 13 inches over the last three days.

Joel Gratz, Founding Meteorologist at OpenSnow.com , predicted that the next chances for snow on the mountain will be Wednesday, Friday and Nov. 21.

The resort has scheduled Wednesday as opening day, weather depending.