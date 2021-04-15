Winter Park Resort supports Grand Search and Rescue
Winter Park Resort announced Thursday that the resort is donating $40,000 to Grand County Search and Rescue.
“Winter Park Resort is honored to make this donation to GCSAR,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort, in a statement. “Thousands of people venture out in our mountains and wilderness every year, and when search and rescue services are needed, it’s a relief to us and to adventurers of all abilities to know there are people who are trained and ready to help.”
Due to growing popularity of uphill skiing, both at the resort and in the backcountry, Winter Park Resort implemented a new program requiring an uphill armband for anyone uphilling at the resort.
Before getting an armband, guests must read and sign the resort’s uphill policy and guidelines. As an added benefit, Winter Park Resort also utilized the proceeds from uphill armbands to raise money for Grand County Search and Rescue.
GCSAR relies on volunteers, and like other county search and rescue teams in Colorado, has limited funding sources but never charges those needing rescue or assistance.
