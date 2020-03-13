Winter Park Resort takes extra precautions for coronavirus

Officials at Winter Park Resort are reportedly monitoring the coronavirus with state and local government and health officials while the resort remains open to guests.

According to the resort, Winter Park’s parent company, Alterra Mountain Company, is also keeping a close eye on the coronavirus with the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization’s guidance. So far, the outbreak has led Winter Park Resort to take the following precautions:

• Put additional hand sanitization stations in high trafficked locations;

• Increase the frequency of disinfection and cleaning of public restrooms and high-touch indoor areas, such as bathrooms, food halls, kitchen surfaces, door handles, tables, restaurants, bars, and lesson and rental check-in counters, and communal computer workstations;

• Employees who appear symptomatic are being asked to stay home.

Winter Park has also updated its change and cancellation policy to allow people who book a stay directly through the resort between now and May 10 to seek full refunds on their lodging, lift tickets and lessons with no cancellation fees up to 24 hours prior to their arrival.