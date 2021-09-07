Winter Park Resort to host backcountry taproom

Upslope's backcountry taproom this year will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Winter Park Resort.

Upslope/Courtesy photo

Colorado brewery Upslope is bringing its backcountry taproom back to Grand County, this time at Winter Park Resort.

The resort will host the taproom from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 2 off the Roof of the Rockies trail at the top of the mountain, featuring the Mary Jane Ale, a partnership product from Winter Park Resort and Upslope.

The taproom will celebrate a new design for the Mary Jane Ale can and launch a mixed 12-pack that includes Winter Park’s signature brew.

Attendees should expect an approximately two mile hike to the taproom.

Tickets are available for the taproom for $20 ahead of the event on upslopebrewing.com and $30 on the day of, while supplies last. Proceeds from the event benefit the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics.

Tickets include four drink tickets for the taproom and food can pre-ordered for an extra cost.

Winter Park and Upslope have produced the Mary Jane Ale for over two years.