Winter Park Resort to host US Mogul Selections

Joel Hedrick midair at the 2021 Freestyle Mogul Selections at Winter Park Resort, where he gold-medaled. Hedrick returns to the US Mogul Selections this weekend at Winter Park Resort.

Winter Park Competition Center / Courtesy photo

Winter Park Resort’s Competition Center is hosting the US Mogul Selections starting today through Tuesday.

The US Mogul Selections will qualify athletes to starting positions at the F.I.S. World Cup and NorAm Cup competitions.

Former Winter Park Freestyle Team member and current US Mogul Team athlete Joel Hedrick is returning to defend his gold medal from last year’s events.

Additionally, US Mogul Team members Kasey Hogg, Elizabeth Lemley, Alli Macuga, Jesse Andringa, Alex Lewis, Landon Wendler and Dylan Marcellini will compete throughout the weekend.

Representing the Competition Center, Jackson Harvey, Finn Balfe, Sam Gottesfeld, Liv Sroka and Tenley Leonard skiing on their home mountain.

Single mogul events are scheduled for Saturday and Monday with the dual moguls closing out the event on Tuesday.

Spectators are welcome to watch the events taking place on Ambush, which will be visible from the base area and the deck of the De-Railer Bar.