Winter Park Resort to host virtual Spring Splash benefitting Grand Foundation

With Winter Park Resort closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resort plans to host a virtual version of its season ritual Spring Splash. Last year's Spring Splash took place at the end of April.

Courtesy Carl Frey, Winter Park Resort

In an effort to continue a season ritual of ending spring skiing and riding with the Spring Splash, Winter Park Resort is taking the event online.

The resort is encouraging skiers and riders to participate by creating their own Spring Splash and sharing a video of it online through Winter Park Resort.

A $20 participation fee for each entrant will go to the Grand Foundation’s COVID-19 county emergency assistance fund. Video submissions will be accepted through May 8.

After the submission period ends, the public will vote on their favorite video May 9-10. The winner will be announced May 11.

The most popular video will win $500, a GoPro Hero 8, other prizes and bragging rights as Winter Park’s best virtual splash maker.

“While levity is important for everyone’s mental health during trying times, we also recognize that people are truly struggling,” said Jen Miller, public relations and communication manager for the resort, in a news release. “That’s why Winter Park has partnered with the Grand Foundation to help support the citizens of Grand County.”

Interested participants can register with the Grand Foundation and then upload their videos here before May 8.