Winter Park Resort to keep Mary Jane open for late-season spring skiing

Skiers take on Mary Jane slopes at Winter Park Resort. For the 2022-23 season, Mary Jane is expected to stay open until mid May - or possibly longer, dependent on snowfall.

It’s been a big year for snow news across the country, whether it’s too much snow further west or not enough in the east. Meanwhile, Winter Park Resort continues to receive consistent snowfall, allowing the resort to plan for late season skiing well into May and maybe longer. Currently, it is the fifth snowiest resort in Colorado with 310 inches of total snowfall so far.

The resort will close the Winter Park side on Sunday, April 23, but will keep the Mary Jane side of the mountain open as long as possible for late season skiing and riding. Weather and snow conditions will ultimately dictate the close of the season, but based on consistent snowfall, the resort anticipates a closing day long after spring has sprung.

This season, Winter Park enjoyed one of the longest ski and ride seasons in the country. Winter Park opened for the 2022-23 winter season on Oct. 31, 2022 — its earliest opening ever in its 83-year history. Depending on its final closing date, skiers and riders could rack up almost 30 weeks on the slopes.

“Winter Park sits at an ideal location to receive consistent snowfall season after season. We’re tucked in at the southern end of the Fraser Valley right along the high peaks of the Continental Divide, which means storms tend to linger and produce reliable snowfall all winter long,” said Sky Foulkes, president and COO of Winter Park Resort. “Combine our weather patterns with our early season snowmaking, and Winter Park is perfectly situated for long, fruitful ski and ride seasons.”

Winter Park Resort has an 80-inch base and powder conditions as of March 27. The resort has received nearly 21 inches of snowfall since March 20, and snow is expected to continue to fall this week, dropping several inches from March 30-31, according to forecasts.

Winter Park season passes, along with Ikon Passes, recently went on sale for the 2023-24 winter season, with the lowest prices of the year. Winter Park also has a full slate of mostly free spring events to celebrate the end of the 2022-23 season.

To learn more about Winter Park’s Spring Bash + Splash events, visit WinterParkresort.com .