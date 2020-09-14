Winter Park Resort to offer limited daily lift passes this season

Following the summer season at Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park, the resort is gearing up for a ski season with pandemic precautions in place.

Winter Park Resort plans to open for the season on Nov. 18. One of the biggest changes is the resort’s plan to limit daily lift passes to reduce crowd sizes at the resort and allow for social distancing.

Daily lift passes will also not be available on a walkup basis, and guests will have to order lift tickets online in advance.

Pass holders will not have to make reservations. The resort has not yet announced when daily tickets will go on sale or what the limitations might be.

“There will certainly be an effect for people who are not pass holders,” said Jen Miller, spokesperson for Winter Park Resort, of the upcoming ski season. “I think once people are up and on the mountain, I don’t think it will be that different.”

Guests will be required to wear masks indoors, when interacting with staff, while in line, on the lifts and outside when six feet of distance can’t be maintained.

Most of the other changes at the resort require guests to plan ahead, since lessons, rentals, lodging, activities and tours will need to be booked online in advance.

“People will need to plan,” Miller said. “They’re not going to be able to be as spontaneous in their travel as we have been.”

In an effort to socially distance guests, the resort also plans to evaluate lift loading procedures and space out line mazes. Lessons, activities and tours will be restricted to smaller groups this season.

Indoor dining will be limited with more grab-and-go options. There won’t be Mountaintop Apres or Dinners at Sunspot, and the resort is working on contactless dining options, as well as updated capacities for indoor dining.

“We’re telling people to be prepared to spend more time outside,” Miller said.

Contactless check-in procedures are being implemented for lodging. The resort won’t be offering child care this season.

Also not offered this season will be the four-pack tickets and flex-four options, since the resort is using daily tickets to limit crowds on the mountain and has suspended undated tickets.

Miller said the resort is looking forward to the season, even with all of the changes.

“Our goal is to keep the mountain open all season,” she said. “It’s what the guests want and it’s what we want.”