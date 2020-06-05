Winter Park Resort to open for summer season June 27

Following state and county guidelines, Winter Park Resort plans to open its summer access including the Trestle Bike Park on June 27.

The resort will also be opening the gondola for hiking access and the base-area putting course, according to a release from Winter Park. Additional services, like restaurants, bike rentals and some retail, will open as well.

Guests can already make lodging reservations for resort-managed properties, which opened Friday. The resort will operate its modified summer recreation offerings seven days a week through Labor Day. In September, the resort will operate only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Lift and trail opening specifics for the Trestle Bike Park will be updated in the coming weeks. Bike rentals and private lessons will be available, but all bike park products, including passes and tickets, will need to be purchased 24 hours in advance.

According to the release, Winter Park has carefully reviewed all current orders and guidelines and modified operations accordingly. The resort will continue to plan, evaluate and adjust operations leading up to the June 27 opening.

Because of the restrictions and guidelines, all on-mountain products and services except for food and beverage will need to be booked online 24 hours prior to arrival.

Some of the specific modifications to summer operations include:

The Gondola and other lifts will be run in compliance with capacity guidelines.

Some resort-owned restaurants will open for take-out only.

New signage to help with social distancing across the resort.

Requiring employees to go through a health screening before reporting to work and requiring employees with direct customer contact to wear face coverings.

Strongly recommending that all guests also wear face coverings when on or inside resort property.

A contactless check-in process for all resort-owned lodging, where guests will check in via a text concierge, allowing them to access keys through a lock box or receive a code for keyless entry.

Leaving 24 hours in between lodging reservations to properly clean and sanitize each unit.

Winter Park is currently planning for a winter season opening in late fall when conditions allow, the release said. The resort ended its winter season early this spring, closing March 14 along with all other Alterra Mountain Company resorts, and soon after all Colorado ski resorts, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.