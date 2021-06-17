Winter Park Resort, Trestle Bike Park open Saturday

Trestle Bike Park, featuring 40 miles of trails, opens Saturday. The park will host the USA Cycling 2021 National Mountain Bike Championships in July.

Courtesy Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park will open for the summer on Saturday, bringing back mountaintop happy hours at the Sunspot Lodge and Colorado’s longest alpine slide.

In preparation for opening, trail crews prepared top-to-bottom options at Trestle, as well as hiking options across the slopes of Winter Park. The resort’s gondola will run throughout the day and whisk guests to the Sunspot Lodge for happy hour from 4-7 p.m. on select Fridays and Saturdays.

In July, the resort will host the USA Cycling 2021 National Mountain Bike Championships.

“Summer is looking up and we’re excited to welcome adventurers back,” resort spokesperson Jen Miller said. “Winter Park Resort is the perfect summertime mountain escape from the Front Range heat and crowds.”

E-bike tours and guided hikes through Rocky Mountain National Park can be booked through Winter Park’s adventure concierge program.

Activity day passes are $59 per person, putting course passes are $15 per person, gondola rides are $34 per person and disc golf passes are $20 per person. Trestle day passes start at $59 per person and can be purchased in two, three or four day packs.

For a full list of activities or to book tours, tickets and guides, visit http://www.winterparkresort.com .