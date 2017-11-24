Winter Park Resort’s pet passes raise money for Grand County Pet Pals
November 24, 2017
Winter Park Resort is offering souvenir ski passes for pets this winter to help raise money for Grand County Pet Pals. Pet owners can get a custom pass card complete with the animal's photo, name, and phone numbers for the owner and Grand County Animal Shelter.
Minimum donations are $5 and 100 percent of the proceeds go to Grand County Pet Pals, a local non-profit organization associated with the Grand County Animal Shelter that raises funds to help cover pet related costs such as veterinary care and spay/neutering services.
Winter Park Resort has raised almost $300 since beginning the program less than a month ago.
Pet owners can send in a photo of their animal to seasonpass@winterparkresort.com, or bring in their pet to the Winter park Resort Pass Office.
Pet passes do not grant lift access.