Winter Park seeks feedback on plan for Fraser River Trail

Winter Park approved a grant submission for $600,000 to construct the Fraser River Trail through the Roam property and connect to Winter Park Resort.

Courtesy Headwaters Trails Alliance

Winter Park is moving forward with plans to construct the Fraser River Trail through the Roam property, connecting the popular trail from downtown to Winter Park Resort.

On Tuesday, town council approved a grant submission to Colorado Parks and Wildlife for construction of the trail and announced an open house from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday at town hall to gather feedback.

“The open house is intended to begin the public outreach on this proposed project,” Town Manager Keith Riesberg said. “The project entails constructing enhancements along the trail, as well as deploying new signage along the Fraser River Trail.”

The $250,000 grant would go toward constructing the trail in 2021. The town is expecting to have to match grant funding by at least 50%, according to Community Development Director James Shockey.

Town staff also plan to pursue a Great Outdoors Colorado grant next year to pay for the enhancements and signage with the project. Shockey hopes Thursday’s forum will provide residents a chance to hear about potential amenities along the trail.

“We want to know what the public wants from this project,” he said.

In other business:

• Council approved a grant submission to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs seeking $600,000 to cover the cost of installing utilities for 20 new houses in Hideaway Junction, a deed restricted, workforce housing neighborhood. The grant would require the town to match $300,000. Construction isn’t expected to start until at least 2022.

• Winter Park adopted a new town mission: “Winter Park is a welcoming year-round community that values sustainable growth while preserving our heritage, adventurous soul and alpine environment.”

The previous mission statement had been in place for two years and referred to the town as a “quality resort community.” Town council wanted to change the statement to reflect that Winter Park is more than the resort.

• A new town handbook was approved by council. The changes include procedures for online meetings and processes for board, commission and committee appointments.

• The winter service line for the Lift transit system was approved with only slight changes to most routes, except for the orange and brown lines.

The orange line will have a significantly different route this season, stopping on the new extension of Kings Crossing Road. The brown line will service Forest Trail. For more, http://www.theliftwp.com.