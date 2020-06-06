Winter Park sees 110 mph winds, county under severe thunderstorm watch

Grand County is under a sever thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Saturday, with the National Weather Service reporting 110 mph winds in Winter Park.

East Grand Fire and various law enforcement officials are responding to downed trees on Highway 40 and in the Idlewild area. There is also a tree blocking the road at Devil’s Thumb Trailhead.

The National Weather Service reported a 110 mph wind gust at the top of Winter Park Resort at about 3 p.m. Saturday.

High winds should die down by 6 p.m., but anyone in the county spending time outdoors should stay up to date on weather information. Hail up to a the size of a pingpong ball and frequent lightening is possible through the evening.