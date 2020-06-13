Winter Park set for Startup Week

Techstars Startup Week West Slope will host a new, virtual format this July with a viewing location at Green Spaces in Winter Park.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Startup Week West Slope has moved online this year and will include free, virtual programming and events every Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon throughout the month of July. Organizers originally postponed the gathering to the fall but have since decided it’s too valuable for people looking to start new businesses to put it off.

While the event is moving online, there will be a number of viewing locations across the West Slope and high country, including the conference rooms and shared workspace at Green Spaces in Winter Park, which will be live streaming the many Startup Week events.

Even though there are multiple viewing locations and people can still tune in online from their own homes, the goals of the event remain the same from previous years. During the week, participants will share educational programming while companies and entrepreneurs with stories of resilience, innovation and adaptation are highlighted. Organizers also hope that participants will learn from each other, share expertise and experience, tell stories of businesses and build connections across the region.

For Jayson Harris and Austin Gray, owners of Green Spaces, networking is one key aspect from which they think local entrepreneurs might benefit greatly. But really, they believe anyone who’s interested in Grand County’s startup scene, building a business or company here, or just networking is whom this event is for.

Additionally, Startup Week will select sessions from a list of more than 100 ideas that were submitted by Coloradans earlier this year to fill eight tracks. Also, they opened the call for ideas to address the pandemic.

For a schedule of events or more about Startup Week, go to http://www.WestSlopeStartupWeek.com. To reserve space to watch the events at Green Spaces, go online to WinterPark.GreenSpaces.com.

