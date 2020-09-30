Winter Park ski train won’t run this year

The Winter Park Express, which is the Amtrak line that services Denver to Winter Park Resort won't run during the 2020-21 ski season.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Due to public health requirements for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Winter Park Express won’t run for the 2020-21 ski season.

Winter Park Resort and Amtrak announced Wednesday the train won’t run this season because of restrictions on seating and social distancing.

“Amtrak and Winter Park Resort evaluated seating options on the Winter Park Express and agreed that with social distancing requirements, it was not possible to operate the train successfully this season,” said Jen Miller, spokesperson for the resort.

Last year, the train expanded services and ran every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between the resort and Denver’s Union Station from January until the season ended early in March.

Miller added the resort and Amtrak will take the year to plan improvements for the service when the train returns in 2022.

“The resort and Amtrak thank our customers and look forward to welcoming them back again in the 2022 season,” she said.