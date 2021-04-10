Winter Park still mulling marijuana

Winter Park is getting closer to finalizing new marijuana ordinances that would allow for four dispensaries in town.

On Tuesday, Winter Park’s town council discussed the proposed ordinances and nailed down some of the details, including the total number of licenses available and setback distances for marijuana businesses.

Per the proposed ordinance, three dispensaries could be licensed in the downtown area and one can be licensed in the Old Town area, with a required 500 foot setback from any other dispensary.

Council also decided to pause discussions on a marijuana consumption lounge in town with the plan of returning to the possibility after the town has time to evaluate the impact of the new marijuana businesses.

Still in the proposed ordinance is an allowance for medical marijuana delivery services, which would be the first time marijuana delivery would be legal in Grand.

Council will be discussing it further at the workshop on April 20 with potential for the ordinance to be on the May 4 meeting agenda.

In other business:

• Winter Park’s 20 cent disposable bag fee will be reinstated on May 1, coinciding with Fraser.

• Two plots of land at the intersection of US Highway 40 and Kings Crossing Drive were rezoned from residential commercial districts to district central.

• A liquor license for Devil’s Craft LLC was approved. Devil’s Craft representatives shared that they’re planning a BBQ and American food restaurant and bar with live music in the former Smokin’ Moe’s location at Cooper Creek Square.