Winter Park to allow marijuana dispensaries, delivery

Months of discussion resulted in Winter Park Town Council approving the sale of retail and medical marijuana in town, as well as medical marijuana delivery.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance outlining legal sales in town and implementing a 5% special tax on sales. The ordinance allows for three business licenses — two in the downtown area and one in Old Town — which is one less than previously discussed.

Previously, Winter Park didn’t allow marijuana dispensaries within town limits. The Serene Wellness dispensary is located in unincorporated Grand County. The ordinance allows for the annexation of the land moving forward without repercussions for the dispensary.

The town will use a lottery system to decide who the licenses are distributed to and the ordinance requires all dispensaries be 500 feet away from each other. Previously, Town Manager Keith Riesberg indicated there were a number of interested businesses.

In addition to sales, Winter Park will allow for medical marijuana delivery in Grand County, meaning any dispensaries in town will be able to deliver to medical card holding customers anywhere in Grand. The town will be one of the first in Colorado to implement marijuana delivery after it became legal in 2019.

Revenue from the 5% special sales tax, which was passed by voters in 2020, will be split between mental health initiatives and the general fund.

The second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for the next town council meeting June 15. Licenses will be available 30 days after passage.

In other business:

• Council kicked off the annexation process for a four acre lot along US Highway 40 and Village Drive, next to the Beaver Village and Snowblaze condominiums. The lot currently has a single family home on it with no other development. The annexation next goes to the planning commission on July 13.

• An agreement with Community Planning Services was approved for additional capacity reviewing for proposed developments. CSP staff would analyze proposed developments to ensure they meet Town Code, design standards and the town’s master plan. The agreement comes at no cost to the town since developers would reimburse the cost of the work.

• The town tapped Butler|Snow as bond counsel for the $7 million in Certificates of Participation the town anticipates needing to fund the Transit Maintenance Facility. Butler|Snow provided bond counsel to Winter Park for its recently completed public works building.

• Big Valley Construction received the contract for infrastructure work at the second phase of Hideaway Junction, the town’s single family, workforce restricted neighborhood. The town will pay $1.1 million for the work.

• Elite Surface Infrastructure was awarded the contract for street and sidewalk improvements in Winter Park. The town had budgeted $350,000 for the work, but by partnering with Fraser for the bid, the work will only cost $286,237. The targeted streets include Old Town Drive from US 40 to Winter Park Drive; Winter Park Drive to Zephyr Way; Forest Trail from King’s Crossing to Elk Trail; and Elk Trail to Moose Trail.

• Council approved special event permits for Mountain Moon Yoga at Wolf and Confluence Parks and for summer events at the Headwaters Center.

• An amendment to the final development plan for the Winter Park Preserve received final approval.

• Winter Park updated its town code to address the number, location and size of wireless community facilities, such as cell towers.