Winter Park to ask voters to de-Gallagherize

Winter Park residents will vote this November on whether to de-Gallagherize the town, which would maintain residential property tax rates at the current 7.15%.

On Tuesday, the town council voted to call a special election this November for a Gallagher stabilization measure that would allow the town to adjust its mill levies to keep the assessment rate.

According to the town budget, Winter Park estimates it will collect $469,201 in property taxes for 2020, which would equal 3% of the town’s total revenue. The total value of assessed real property in the town is $136,556,280.

The State Property Tax Administrator estimated the residential assessment rate for 2021 would be 5.88%, an 18% decrease from the current rate. With Winter Park putting a Gallagher stabilization measure on the ballot, the town hopes to avoid that decline in property tax revenues.

With the resolution calling for a special election, the council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Grand County for the county to conduct the election. The county also plans to ask a de-Gallagherization ballot question, as well as the state.

Fraser is moving forward with a ballot question and Granby is also considering a de-Gallagherization measure.

“If we are on the ballot with other entities, it allows for a coordinated communication in explaining to the voters what the question does,” said Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg.

If the state’s question were to pass, the county and town questions would be null, but if the state’s measure is unsuccessful, the local questions would come into play.

In other business:

Council approved a special event permit for Mountain Moon Yoga to offer classes Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Wednesdays at 6:00 p.m., Thursdays at 6:00 p.m., and Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. at Confluence Park. The classes are weather permitting and 10% of the proceeds will go to Mountain Family Center.

The annual agreement with the Brookside Property for snow storage was approved.

The council granted Mountain Parks Electric an easement along Ski Idlewild Road for underground electric.

A rock crushing permit for the Roam development was approved for Mondays-Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so long as environmental conditions allow. The permit also requires a dust mitigation plan.

Council approved their 2020-2021 priorities, with the top three being a coordinated COVID-19 response, advancing housing projects in the Fraser Valley and increasing the town’s year round population. Other priorities included building relationships with the town’s partners, infrastructure and sustainability projects, as well as creating an economic development committee.

Council member Mike Davlin was appointed the council’s representative for the Winter Park Fraser Chamber of Commerce board.