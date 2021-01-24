Winter Park to dedicate public works building to longtime public servant

The new Jim Myers Public Works Building at 80050 US Highway 40, Winter Park.

Courtesy Town of Winter Park

Winter Park is hosting a dedication ceremony for its new public works building, named after longtime resident and former town official Jim Myers, on Tuesday with tours of the new structure planned.

Tours will start at 2 p.m. Tuesday, after town officials dedicate the building. Myers served as a council member or mayor for 34 years before not running for reelection in April.

“Jim is a true advocate of Winter Park,” Gerry Vernon, director of public works, said. “I believe he had a vision for the community and was able to implement much change that truly advanced Winter Park. Over the years, he saw the town prosper.”

The new public works building, which was identified as a need in 2016, is three times the space of the previous building to allow the town to keep up with public works as the population continues to grow.

“We constructed the building large enough to store our snow fighting equipment indoors,” Vernon said. “It’s also expandable, so in 30 years, if the town needs to expand, we can. Overall, it will make the department so much more efficient because equipment will be indoors, there are designated work areas to keep us more organized, and more than enough room for year-round and seasonal staff to work.”

Winter Park partnered with GSG Architecture, JVA Engineering and Saunders Construction on the project.

The town’s public works department is expected to move into the new space at 80500 US Highway 40 following the dedication and tours.