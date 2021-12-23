Winter Park to host classes on town government

In preparation for the April 2022 election, Winter Park is hosting two Winter Park 101 sessions in January to introduce residents to the operations of the town government and how to run for town council.

The sessions run across three nights, each focusing on a different topic. All sessions are free and open to the public.

The first will be a question and answer chat with current town council members from 5-6 p.m. on Jan. 5 at Gravity Haus. One free drink will be provided.

From 5:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 12, get a behind the scenes look at the town with a tour of town hall and other town facilities with stops at each department. To RSVP for the tour, email Town Clerk Danielle Jardee at djardee@wpgov.com .

The final session, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 19, will be a tour of the newest town facility, the Jim Meyers Public Works Building.

Winter Park’s election is scheduled for April 5 with four council seats up for vote. Nomination packets will be available starting Jan. 4.