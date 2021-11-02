Winter Park to host cross-country ski coach certification

A group attends a rollerskiing coaching session in Winter Park. Winter Park Resort will be hosting a Cross Country Level 100 Coaching Certification Practicum on Dec. 19 and 20.

Bruce Manske/Winter Park Competition Center

The Winter Park Competition Center will host a Cross Country Level 100 Coaching Certification Practicum on Dec. 19-20 at Winter Park Resort.

According to a news release, Winter Park Competition Center Nordic Program Director Bruce Manske is the only cross country coach developer in Colorado at this time.

During the clinic, coaches will review the technical and tactical aspects of ski coaching. They will be assessed on their ability to teach, demonstrate and analyze several fundamental skiing skills.

Upon successful completion of the assessment, coaches will complete a course survey and obtain their Level 100 Coach Certificate.

United States Ski and Snowboard has designed the coaching certification program to prepare Nordic coaches to effectively develop beginning athletes in the sport of cross-country skiing. The goal is to get the entire ski coach profession to recognize the training techniques at the National Team level and coordinate efforts.

“We want coaches to be aware of what’s going on nationally, and to develop some similar language in terms of what skiers are learning all around the country,” Manske said in the release.

The L100 Certification will be a requirement of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Coach Membership starting with the 2022-23 season. The certification includes an online module with exam, as well as an in-person practicum with a USSS coach developer, who will lead the practicums.