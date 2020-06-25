Winter Park to kick off summer season

A biker takes on a wall during a compeititon at Trestle Bike Park. Winter Park Resort is about to open for the summer season and the world-class bike park will be among the offerings.

Sky-Hi News file photo

On Saturday, Winter Park Resort will start up its gondola and open mountaintop hiking trails, the base-area putting course, various dining options, bike rentals and some retail.

This weekend’s grand opening marks the start of the summer season after the winter was cut short due to the coronavirus closures.

As summer kicks off, Alterra Mountain Company, owner of Winter Park Resort, is reopening destinations across North America and unveiling plans to welcome guests back to the mountains.

With properties in Colorado, California, Utah, Washington, Vermont, West Virginia and Canada, each of the company’s destinations will offer the opportunity to take advantage of the outdoors and explore favorite activities, including mountain biking, golf and scenic gondola rides to hiking, shopping, and outdoor dining, all under modified operations in accordance with local and state-issued health and safety guidelines.

In addition to the aforementioned features, Winter Park Resort will also open Trestle Bike Park, billed as the country’s premier full-service bike park.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The park is tailored for both downhill gravity fanatics and all-mountain trail riders, with more than 1,800 vertical feet to climb and over 45 miles of purpose-built trails for riders of all abilities.

Lodging is currently open and booking summer stays as well. The resort plans to operate its modified summer offerings seven days a week through Labor Day. In September, the destination will operate on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Additionally, Steamboat Ski Resort will open with modified summer operations beginning today.