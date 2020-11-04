Winter Park votes for marijuana tax; council seeks to regulate sales
Winter Park voters have approved a ballot question by a large margin that would allow the town to collect a 5% special sales tax on marijuana.
With votes still being counted on Wednesday, the measure was passing 317-173 with 64.6% of voters favoring enacting the special sales tax and 35.3% against it.
According to Winter Park Town Manager Keith Riesberg, the town’s prohibition on marijuana sales remains in place until town council adopts regulations allowing marijuana sales.
Riesberg said discussions about what the regulations might look like will continue at council’s Nov. 17 workshop.
Per the ballot language, the town is required to split the funds raised by the sales tax 50/50 for mental health aid and the general fund. Winter Park will be able to collect up to $240,000 annually.
Riesberg added that the town has already seen some interest from dispensaries potentially wanting to open in Winter Park.
