Winter Park’s Cooper Creek Square kicks off music series
Rain or shine, Cooper Creek Square will have free live music in their shopping mall from 6-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this summer. Music on the Square starts this Friday and runs through Sept. 3.
This year’s concert series features an expanded lineup, as last year’s only included Friday performances. Cooper Creek Square has information about each artist on their website, coopercreeksquare.com, and says the lineup includes genres from “blues and Americana, to jazz and country.”
Concert attendees can purchase alcohol at any of Cooper Creek Square’s restaurants and take their beverages to the courtyard or other shops during the show because the mall has an Entertainment District designation.
Here is the scheduled Music on the Square lineup:
- June 24 – Sarah Morris
- June 25 – The Blue Shoes
- July 1 – Peggy Mann
- July 2 – Gary Key & Sam Osbourne
- July 8 – Strangebyrds
- July 9 – Kory Montgomery
- July 15 – Johnny O Band
- July 16 – Andrew Duhon Trio
- July 22 – Family Recipe
- July 23 – Carter Sampson
- July 29 – Delta Sonics
- July 30 – Chris Smither
- Aug. 5 – Cowboy Dave
- Aug. 6 – Brad Fitch & Mark Rashid
- Aug. 12 – Forest Sun
- Aug. 13 – Taylor Shae Band
- Aug. 19 – Rob Drabkin
- Aug. 20 – Hunker Down
- Aug. 26 – Tight Like That
- Aug. 27 – Joe R & the Icebox Sound
- Sept. 2 – Blood Sugar
- Sept. 3 – Moffat Tunnel Band
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User