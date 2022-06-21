Winter Park’s Cooper Creek Square kicks off music series

People gather in the Cooper Creek square courtyard for a Music on the Square performance. The concert series will include live music on Fridays and Saturdays this summer.

Cooper Creek Square/Courtesy Photo

Rain or shine, Cooper Creek Square will have free live music in their shopping mall from 6-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this summer. Music on the Square starts this Friday and runs through Sept. 3.

This year’s concert series features an expanded lineup, as last year’s only included Friday performances. Cooper Creek Square has information about each artist on their website, coopercreeksquare.com , and says the lineup includes genres from “blues and Americana, to jazz and country.”

Concert attendees can purchase alcohol at any of Cooper Creek Square’s restaurants and take their beverages to the courtyard or other shops during the show because the mall has an Entertainment District designation.

Here is the scheduled Music on the Square lineup: