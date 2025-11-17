Winter pile burning to resume in Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Pile burning is an annual winter activity across the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest that helps firefighters reduce the accumulation of forest fuels. Burning only occurs when the right weather conditions are met, including sufficient snow.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy photo

Current and forecasted weather may create favorable pile burning conditions in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest areas for the next several months, according to a press release from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests.

Pile burning is a prescribed fire that removes debris from forests and reduces the potential of more intense fire activity throughout the year. The burning eliminates branches, limbs, twigs and small logs and typically follows forest thinning projects in overgrown forests.

Fire managers must receive all necessary approvals and track local weather forecasts for temperatures, snowpack conditions and wind before pile burning. Snow and cooler temperatures contain fire behavior, while wind aids smoke dispersal. Firefighters use air quality monitoring stations in areas they plan to burn, and monitor burned piles until there is no longer any heat emitted.

Smoke, flames and glowing embers are a normal part of active pile burning operations. Moisture, often from snow, contains the piles.

Smoke levels and duration in the air will be monitored by fire managers, who work with the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division to reduce the impacts of smoke on the public. More information on fire smoke’s health impacts can be found at the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment .

InciWeb contains a detailed list of pile locations across the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, and an interactive map contains additional information on each project location.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will post regular updates on Facebook and X .