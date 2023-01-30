Winter storm warning and avalanche advisory in effect in Rocky Mountain National Park and Medicine Bow Range

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Rocky Mountain National Park and parts of northeastern Grand County until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30.

Google Maps/Courtesy Image

The National Weather Service of Denver/Boulder has issued a winter storm warning for Monday, Jan. 30 for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. The warning is in place until 5 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the following areas will experience heavy snowfall and wind gusts up to 35 mph: south and east Jackson and Larimer counties; north and northeast Grand county; northwest Boulder Counties above 9,000 Feet; Rocky Mountain National Park; Cameron Pass; Rabbit Ears Range; the cities of Willow Creek Pass; and the Laramie and Medicine Bow mountains.

The National Weather Service recommended that drivers keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of an emergency. Drivers can check the latest road conditions in Colorado by calling 511 or visit cotrip.org.

In addition, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a Special Avalanche Advisory for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Arapahoe and Roosevelt National Forests, until 4:30 p.m., Jan. 30. Danger is rated considerable (Level 3). The center recommends avoiding travel on or below slopes steeper than about 30 degrees.

“You are more likely to trigger a deeper avalanche in areas with a shallower snowpack like near Berthoud Pass,” the center wrote on their website. “Snow-favored areas, like the Indian Peaks Wilderness and Rocky Mountain National Park, will see higher snow totals from this storm; avalanches in the new snow will be larger there.”

They have also issued an avalanche warning for the Park Range and Elkhead Mountains in Medicine Bow Routt National Forest. Danger is rated high (Level 4).

“You can very easily trigger a large and deadly avalanche. Drifting snow will cause avalanches to release spontaneously. Travel in backcountry avalanche terrain is not recommended during this time period,” the center wrote.