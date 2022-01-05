Winter weather brings multiple Grand County highways to standstill

Wintery weather is wreaking havoc on Grand County roads, and the county remains under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday, Jan. 6.

The storm is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind and blowing snow are creating visibility issues on many roads in Grand County. There are currently multiple road closures in effect.

Colorado Highway 125 is closed in both directions from Walden to U.S. Highway 40 with no estimated time for reopening.

Also, U.S. 40 westbound to Steamboat Springs is closed due to adverse conditions with no estimated time for reopening.

U.S. Highway 34 is also closed northbound at County Road 61. Crews are working to get northbound traffic moving intermittently with law enforcement pilot cars as conditions improve. However, the road remains closed.

CR 1 (Trough Road) is closed at Colorado Highway 9 with no estimated time of reopening.

Officials are advising people to stay in and not to travel unless necessary.