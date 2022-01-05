Winter weather brings multiple Grand County highways to standstill
News@skyhinews.com
Wintery weather is wreaking havoc on Grand County roads, and the county remains under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday, Jan. 6.
The storm is expected to bring 5-10 inches of snow with wind gusts up to 40 mph.
Wind and blowing snow are creating visibility issues on many roads in Grand County. There are currently multiple road closures in effect.
Colorado Highway 125 is closed in both directions from Walden to U.S. Highway 40 with no estimated time for reopening.
Also, U.S. 40 westbound to Steamboat Springs is closed due to adverse conditions with no estimated time for reopening.
U.S. Highway 34 is also closed northbound at County Road 61. Crews are working to get northbound traffic moving intermittently with law enforcement pilot cars as conditions improve. However, the road remains closed.
CR 1 (Trough Road) is closed at Colorado Highway 9 with no estimated time of reopening.
Officials are advising people to stay in and not to travel unless necessary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Winter weather brings multiple Grand County highways to standstill
Wintery weather is wreaking havoc on Grand County roads, and the county remains under a winter weather advisory until noon Thursday, Jan. 6.