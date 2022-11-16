With a flurry of early openings, winter adventures abound for Ikon Pass holders
Thanks to recent storms, cold temperatures and the hard work of mountain operations and snowmaking teams across North American destinations, Ikon Pass holders can enjoy early openings at 13 destinations throughout California, Colorado, Utah, Washington, Idaho and Canada, offering skiers and riders bonus days on the slopes.
Colorado
Winter Park Resort — Open. Winter Park had its earliest opening ever on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31. Lifts are now spinning 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and starting at 8:30 a.m. on weekends.
Arapahoe Basin — Open. The longest ski and ride season in Colorado officially began Oct. 23 at A-Basin. A-Basin is fully open for the season, operating seven days a week.
Eldora — Open. The resort opened Nov. 11, kicking off its 60th anniversary season a full week ahead of schedule. One run is open, the Hornblower-to-International top-to-bottom blue run, served by the Alpenglow six-person chair. A small terrain park in the base area is also open.
Aspen Snowmass — Opens Nov. 19. Recent snowfall dumped over 3 feet of snow, allowing Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to open earlier than expected as they were originally scheduled for a Thanksgiving opening day.
California
Mammoth Mountain — Open
Mammoth Mountain — Open
Palisades Tahoe — Opens Nov. 18
Solitude Mountain Resort — Open
Brighton — Open
Snowbird — Opens Nov. 18
Washington
Crystal Mountain — Opens Nov. 18
Idaho
Schweitzer — Opens Nov. 19
Canada
SkiBig3 — Open
