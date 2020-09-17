With CHSAA opening the door, both high schools hope to play football this fall
On Wednesday, CHSAA approved variances from the governor’s COVID Response Team giving schools the option of playing football and sideline spirit this fall.
Schools that don’t play football or have spirit in the fall can still play those sports in the spring, as previously decided.
CHSAA has said the seasons will be treated equitably, and schools may not play in both seasons. Local schools and districts will have to make the determination.
Reached Thursday, West Grand Athletic Director Cori Kassib said the Mustangs want to play football and have a sideline cheer squad this fall, but the Western Slope League has not made an official decision yet.
Middle Park is also considering the option, as Athletic Director Mike Reigan also said the Panthers are looking forward to playing in the fall, if possible.
Reigan acknowledged the season would be totally different this year, but they’re looking at a starting date of Sept. 24 and the first games in early October.
If Middle Park can get a football team on the field, Reigan said they’ll have a spirit team too.
CHSAA’s new variances allow for 50 players per sideline to be on the field during a football game. Previously, the guidelines were 25 players total. There are other restrictions that must be followed as well.
Requested variances for the remaining fall sports — including volleyball — remain under consideration.
