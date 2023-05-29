With Memorial Day barbecues around the corner, brush up on your fire safety

The National Fire Prevention Association shared grilling safety tips to help reduce fires and injuries in a news release last week in anticipation of Memorial Day barbecues and cookouts. The association stated that cooking outdoors with an open flame brings inherent fire risk.

Association data shows that U.S. fire departments respond to around 11,400 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues each year. The 2017-21 timeframe also included an average of around 5,700 structure fires. The fires caused two civilian deaths, nearly 200 injuries and over $170 million in property damage.

The National Fire Prevention Association shared tips on how to grill safely this Memorial Day weekend.

Hugh Carey /Summit Daily

Visit NFPA.org for grilling safety tips, including these key points: