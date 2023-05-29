With Memorial Day barbecues around the corner, brush up on your fire safety
The National Fire Prevention Association shared grilling safety tips to help reduce fires and injuries in a news release last week in anticipation of Memorial Day barbecues and cookouts. The association stated that cooking outdoors with an open flame brings inherent fire risk.
Association data shows that U.S. fire departments respond to around 11,400 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues each year. The 2017-21 timeframe also included an average of around 5,700 structure fires. The fires caused two civilian deaths, nearly 200 injuries and over $170 million in property damage.
Visit NFPA.org for grilling safety tips, including these key points:
- For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use.
- Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.
- Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
- Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
- Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
- If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
- Never leave your grill unattended when in use.
