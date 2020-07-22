With patience, timing, casting, you will land some rainbows in Lake Granby

LAKE LEVELS Williams Fork: 7,810.71 feet (7,811 full) Willow Creek: 8,124.55 feet (8,128) Green Mountain: 7,899.68 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,277.89 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is at 100%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The surface temp is 64 degrees warming to 66 in the main body.

Small lake trout are biting well until about 11 a.m. and pick up again after p.m. Look for them in 70-90 foot of water. Small grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat fished near the bottom will produce some hits.

Some northern pike are being caught in the west bays. Any lure that finds a fish that’s in the mood will get hit, but be prepared to work hard for it. Rainbows are rising for bugs on the surface throughout the day. Cast small spoons, spinners or flies at the rises.

Shore fishermen are catching a few rainbows around the campgrounds bottom fishing with bait. Kokanee trollers are mainly catching small Lake Trout due to lack of population.

Grand Lake: Water temperature is 66-69 degrees at the surface. Fishing has slowed down a bit this week due to the higher temps. Lake trout are hanging in the 40-70 foot range. Small plastics tipped with sucker meat are producing most of the lake trout.

Browns and rainbows are rising at the surface from first light until the sun hits the water.

Lake Granby: Rainbows are along the shorelines in the evening. Use binoculars or drive around the lake until you find them rising to the bug hatch. Cast a fly or small spoon to the rise. Patience, timing and casting accuracy are key.

Lake trout are eating tubes, spoons and grubs tipped with sucker meat in 60-80 feet depths. Find a few fish in the area before you drop.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.