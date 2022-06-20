With summer here, sheriff’s office reminds public to prepare for fire danger

Grand County's Evacuation Map is an essential and life-saving tool for residents who may need to quickly evacuate their homes during wildfires or other emergencies. Yellow areas on the map will signal pre-evac orders, and red areas will signal to evacuate immediately.

Grand County Sheriff’s Offlice/Courtesy Image

As Grand County moves into the summer season, the sheriff’s office encourages the public to plan and prepare for fire danger. There are several steps residents can take to increase public safety awareness and strengthen resiliency as a community. The Grand County evacuation map, the Ready, Set, Go! Program through the Grand County Wildfire Council, and the emergency notification system CodeRED are important steps for community members and guests to take to be prepared for a future emergency.

In 2021, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Grand County Office of Emergency Management, Grand County Road and Bridge Department, Grand County Geographic Information System, East Grand Fire Protection District, Grand Fire Protection District No. 1, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Protection District, Kremmling Fire Protection District, Kremmling Police Department, Granby Police Department and Fraser Winter Park Police Department jointly created a countywide evacuation map for Grand County that can be located online at http://www.co.grand.co.us/EvacMap .

The evacuation map covers the entire county and divides locations into specific areas. The areas are labeled with a series of letters and numbers to allow for easy identification by both public safety officials and the public during an incident. Areas under no evacuation order will be displayed in green, areas under pre-evacuation will be displayed in yellow and areas being evacuated will be displayed in red.

The Grand County Wildfire Council encourages homeowners to follow the three simple steps of the Ready, Set, Go! Program. Become Ready by taking personal responsibility and preparing your home before it is threatened by fire. Register your cell phone for emergency notifications through CodeRED. Get Set to act immediately and leave if evacuated. Follow evacuation orders and Go if you are directed to leave an area. Learn more about ways to prevent, prepare and survive a wildfire at bewildfireready.org.