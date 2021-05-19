Wolf Park concerts to feature local artists

A new concert series benefiting local musicians will kick-off the summer event season on Thursdays in June at Wolf Park.

On Tuesday, the Winter Park Town Council approved a special event permit for the Wolf Park Local Music Series hosted by KFFR 88.3 and Fraser Valley Community Media. The concerts will be from 6-8 p.m. from June 3-24.

Event organizer Joanna Goodman said the concerts will be donation based to support whichever band or musician is playing that night.

“We want to support these musicians that haven’t been able to really play for the past year,” Goodman said.

The lineup includes Tara Rose and the Real Deal on June 3; Peggy Mann on June 10; Joe Rooyakers and the Ice Box Sound on June 17; and Tone and the Vibe on June 24.

Attendees should plan to bring their own chairs, blankets and food. Goodman added that parking will be limited at Wolf Park and encouraged attendees to walk, bike or take the Lift.

In other business:

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the Hideaway Junction final development plan. The amendments eliminate side/rear setbacks and allow for 80% lot coverage.

• The first reading of an ordinance to amend the Winter Park Preserve final development plan was approved. The amendments add roof eaves in open space calculations, allow covered decks and cantilevered building elements to extend five feet into the front yard setback, and increase building height to 42 feet.

• Kona Ice had its special use permit approved to set up in town through October.