Wolf reintroduction workshop streaming Wednesday

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission plans to discuss wolf reintroduction in a streamed workshop on Wednesday.

The meeting comes after voters in November narrowly passed Proposition 114, which directs CPW to develop a plan to reintroduce and manage gray wolves in Colorado by December 31, 2023, on designated lands west of the Continental Divide.

The discussion will cover the wolf restoration and management planning process including educational sessions, the format of public listening sessions, the application process for the Stakeholder Advisory Group, and the meeting schedule for the remainder of 2021.

The workshop is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon and will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/user/coloparkswildlife/live .

A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website. Public comments related to the wolf restoration and management planning process can be emailed to wolfcomments@state.co.us .