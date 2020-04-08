Wolford closes campgrounds to public
The Colorado River District announced the closure of the campgrounds at Wolford Mountain Reservoir today until further notice.
According to a news release on the closure, people who were camping prior to March 27 are still allowed on the campgrounds, but no new campers will be allowed.
The playground, pavilions and picnic tables are also closed.
As of Wednesday, the boat ramp at Wolford is still scheduled to open mid-May, but the release noted that date could change due to the coronavirus pandemic as well.
For recreators who are still enjoying the shoreline of Wolford, the Colorado River District asks them to keep six feet of distance, recreate close to home and avoid high-risk or remote activities that may put first responders at risk as well.
