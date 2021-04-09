Wolford Mountain special recreation area opens next week
The Bureau of Land Management has announced the opening day for the Wolford Mountain Special Recreation Management Area.
On Thursday, the 120 miles of designated roads and motorized trails will open in the Wolford Mountain recreation area.
Once open, motorized use will be restricted to certain roads with some routes open to specific types of vehicles only. Signs indicate allowable uses, and fenced areas are closed to motorized use.
Colorado off-highway vehicle registration is required for all non-licensed vehicles. Out of state OHV registrations and license plates are not valid in Colorado. Visitors are reminded that there are no garbage services in the area, so they must pack out all refuse.
The public lands in the Wolford Mountain area offer a variety of recreation including hiking, wildlife viewing, picnicking, sightseeing, fishing, hunting, horseback riding, mountain biking, camping, OHV trails and vehicle touring.
Maps and additional information are available at http://www.blm.gov/visit/wolford.
