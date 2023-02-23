Wolford Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament boasts big turnout

Wrangler Esquibel poses with his catch at the Wolford Mountain Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament on Feb. 18. Esquibel won the Hourly Big Fish catch at 1 p.m.

Kremmling Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy Photo

Although the Wolford Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament kicked off at subzero temperatures, the sun quickly rose in a bluebird sky, warming the competitors. The Kremmling tournament celebrated its 26th year running, with a large crowd of over 500 contestants. Some anglers were veterans of the event, while others were dropping a line into the icy water for the first time.

The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with help from staff of Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA. Kids and adults enjoyed winning catches, plus raffle prizes.

Dylan Vigil with his catch. Dylan won 8th place in the Kids’ Biggest Fish contest.

Kremmling Chamber of Commerce/Courtesy Photo

Winners (measured by length and girth) and prize amounts

Biggest Fish of the day:

First: Manny Varela – 30.5 inches – $1,200

Second: Jim Hirsch – 29 inches – $800

Third: Margaria Gallegos – 29 inches – $700

Fourth: Johathan Theodore – 28.5 inches – $600

Fifth: Lauren Kope – 27.5 inches – $500

Sixth: Edward Romero – 26.5 inches – $400

Seventh and eighth: Michael Beck – 26.5 inches (twice) – $500

Ninth: Wade Jansen – 26.25 inches – $100

10th: Charles Bradfield – 25.75 inches – $75

Hourly Big Fish:

7-8 a.m.: Manny Varela

8-9 a.m.: Eddie Romero

9-10 a.m.: Johnathan Theodore

10-11 a.m.: Lauren Kope

11 a.m.to noon: no one

Noon to 1 p.m.: Peg Wadsworth

1-2 p.m.: Margarita Gallegos

2-3 p.m.: Michael Beck

Free Kids Biggest Fish:

First: Hunter Beck – 22.25 inches

Second: Finn Esquibel – 22.25 inches

Third: Avery Early – 22 inches

Fourth: Wrangler Esquibel – 21 inches

Fifth: Westlyn Medina – 21 inches

Sixth: Chance Eggert – 20.5 inches

Seventh: Kash Carpenter – 20 inches

Eighth: Dylan Vigil – 20 inches

Ninth: Romero Cruz – 18.75 inches

Free Kid Hourly Big Fish:

7-8 a.m.: no one

8-9 a.m.: Chance Eggert – 20.5 inches

9-10 a.m.: Kash Carpenter – 20 inches

10-11 a.m.: Hunter Beck – 22.25 inches

11 to noon: Avery Early – 22 inches

noon to 1 p.m.: no one

1-2 p.m: Wrangler Esquibel – 21 inches

2-3 p.m.: Finn Esquibel – 22.25 inches