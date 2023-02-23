Wolford Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament boasts big turnout
Although the Wolford Reservoir Ice Fishing Tournament kicked off at subzero temperatures, the sun quickly rose in a bluebird sky, warming the competitors. The Kremmling tournament celebrated its 26th year running, with a large crowd of over 500 contestants. Some anglers were veterans of the event, while others were dropping a line into the icy water for the first time.
The Kremmling Chamber of Commerce hosted the event, with help from staff of Snow Mountain Ranch YMCA. Kids and adults enjoyed winning catches, plus raffle prizes.
Winners (measured by length and girth) and prize amounts
Biggest Fish of the day:
First: Manny Varela – 30.5 inches – $1,200
Second: Jim Hirsch – 29 inches – $800
Third: Margaria Gallegos – 29 inches – $700
Fourth: Johathan Theodore – 28.5 inches – $600
Fifth: Lauren Kope – 27.5 inches – $500
Sixth: Edward Romero – 26.5 inches – $400
Seventh and eighth: Michael Beck – 26.5 inches (twice) – $500
Ninth: Wade Jansen – 26.25 inches – $100
10th: Charles Bradfield – 25.75 inches – $75
Hourly Big Fish:
7-8 a.m.: Manny Varela
8-9 a.m.: Eddie Romero
9-10 a.m.: Johnathan Theodore
10-11 a.m.: Lauren Kope
11 a.m.to noon: no one
Noon to 1 p.m.: Peg Wadsworth
1-2 p.m.: Margarita Gallegos
2-3 p.m.: Michael Beck
Free Kids Biggest Fish:
First: Hunter Beck – 22.25 inches
Second: Finn Esquibel – 22.25 inches
Third: Avery Early – 22 inches
Fourth: Wrangler Esquibel – 21 inches
Fifth: Westlyn Medina – 21 inches
Sixth: Chance Eggert – 20.5 inches
Seventh: Kash Carpenter – 20 inches
Eighth: Dylan Vigil – 20 inches
Ninth: Romero Cruz – 18.75 inches
Free Kid Hourly Big Fish:
7-8 a.m.: no one
8-9 a.m.: Chance Eggert – 20.5 inches
9-10 a.m.: Kash Carpenter – 20 inches
10-11 a.m.: Hunter Beck – 22.25 inches
11 to noon: Avery Early – 22 inches
noon to 1 p.m.: no one
1-2 p.m: Wrangler Esquibel – 21 inches
2-3 p.m.: Finn Esquibel – 22.25 inches
