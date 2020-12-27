Woman arrested for allegedly getting meth through mail
A Granby woman was arrested after police were alerted that she was receiving methamphetamine through her post office box.
On Dec. 14, Granby police were notified that a box at the Granby Post Office belonging to Keetsa Kyle, 39, received a package containing methamphetamine.
According to an arrest affidavit, police informed the US Postal Service and worked with a postal inspector and K-9 officer to identify the package. The affidavit said officers found 17.7 grams of meth in a plastic bag inside the package.
Officers then replaced the methamphetamine with cat litter and left the altered package to be picked up at the post office. Around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 17, Kyle allegedly signed for the package at the Granby Post Office and police arrested her.
The affidavit says Kyle told officers the package contained an ounce and a half of methamphetamine from California.
Kyle is charged with one count of unlawful possession, distribution, manufacturing or sale of a controlled substance. She is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 22.
