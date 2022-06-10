Woman arrested in Fraser road rage incident

Karen Kramer

Fraser Winter Park Police/Courtesy Photo

Fraser Winter Park Police arrested a 22-year-old woman April 26 on charges of a class four felony for second degree assault, class five felonies for menacing and criminal mischief and a class two misdemeanor traffic offense for reckless driving.

The woman, Karen Kramer, drove her black 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee closely behind a white Lexus that morning along US Highway 40 from County Road 83 towards Fraser but passed the Lexus before getting to the town.

By Kramer’s account, she felt “road rage” when the Lexus turned left in front of her from County Road onto US Highway 40. The Lexus’ driver and passenger were on their way to the Starbucks in Fraser.

The victims said Kramer scared them as she tailgated them because they saw her wielding what they thought could be a gun. Kramer admitted to brandishing a knife as she drove behind the Lexus and waving it at the car to intimidate its occupants.

By the time the two cars got to the crosswalk outside of the Fraser Post Office, Kramer had gotten in front of the Lexus. She stopped her car just in front of the crosswalk, blocking the Lexus and other eastbound traffic. Kramer got out of her car, hit the Lexus with her fist, yelled and showed her middle fingers to the victims.

The driver pulled the Lexus around Kramer’s car and stopped on the eastbound shoulder. Kramer got back in her Jeep and ran it into the rear of the Lexus.

The Lexus’ passengers said they felt their car get hit and complained of severe back and neck pain. An eyewitness said the Jeep started 10-15 feet behind the Lexus and drove into the car at 10-15 mph. The victims said they feared for their lives.

Police took Kramer to Grand County Jail without incident. She is scheduled to appear in court June 28.