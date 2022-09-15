Woman arrested in Granby on felony drug charge

Madison Schehl



Grand County Sheriff’s officers arrested Madison Mae Schehl, a 26-year-old from Denver, at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 7, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Around 1 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a red Ford truck running while parked in front of gas pumps at the Exxon at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and U.S. Highway 40, according to a probable cause statement. The officer continued their patrol, driving north on Highway 34 past Grand Lake and then south back to Granby.

About an hour after seeing the truck for the first time, the officer saw it in the same position. The officer noticed that the convenience store seemed to be closed and the truck was parked in front of gas pumps instead of in a parking space. The officer reported they pulled up behind the truck, got out of their patrol vehicle and saw Schehl slumped over in the driver’s seat.

The officer called for backup, and another officer parked their patrol vehicle in front of the truck. The officer approached Schehl and saw her scrolling on her phone. When they made contact with her, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight in the back seat and ordered Schehl out of the truck, according to the statement.

Schehl complied with the order, and the officers began searching her truck. The officers reported finding multiple substances, later identified as methamphetamine and cocaine, and eventually stopped the search to tow the truck to an impound lot where the search could continue later with a warrant.

The officers took Schehl to the Grand County Jail without incident, detaining her on suspicion of a Class 1 misdemeanor for unlawful possession of less than 4 grams of a controlled substance, a possession of drug paraphernalia charge and a Class 4 felony for unlawful possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance.