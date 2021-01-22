Woman arrested on stalking charge

Gury



Kremmling police arrested a woman after she allegedly violated a protection order against her ex-partner by repeatedly calling him and driving by his work and home.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bonnie E. Gury, 73, of Kremmling was arrested Jan. 11 after she made multiple attempts to contact her ex-partner despite a court order requiring her not to communicate with him.

Gury’s ex-partner reported to police that she had called him over 100 times from Jan. 20 through Aug. 3, 2020, as well as driven by his workplace in Summit County and his home in Kremmling several times.

In addition, the affidavit says one of the ex-partner’s friends reported Gury driving by her home, calling her and asking for her to call the ex-partner.

The ex-partner also showed police a photo of a car outside his home in July that was registered to Gury.

Gury is facing charges of felony stalking, misdemeanor harassment and three counts of criminal violation of a protection order.

She is scheduled to be in court on Feb. 22.