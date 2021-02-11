Woman injured in fall at Rocky Mountain National Park
A 21-year-old woman from Texas was seriously injured near Emerald Lake Tuesday in Rocky Mountain National Park.
The woman slid 70 to 100 feet down a snow-covered hill into a talus slope on the south side of Emerald Lake, according to a statement from park officials. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue Team members provided advanced medical care.
Team members then used a rescue toboggan to move the patient from Emerald Lake to the Bear Lake Trailhead to be transported to a nearby trauma center. Officials added that no further information will be released at this time.
