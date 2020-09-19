Woman injured, man arrested following shooting in Grand
A Denver area man has been arrested after a woman was shot in the head in Grand County.
A little after 9 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call about a woman with a gunshot wound to the head at Red Dirt Reservoir, according to a release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency medical personnel treated the 56-year-old victim for a minor gunshot wound above the ear before transporting her to Middle Park Health-Kremmling for treatment, officials said.
The sheriff’s office arrested Phillip Garcia in connection with the case and said an investigation is ongoing. The release added that all individuals involved in the case are from the Denver-Metro area.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Kremmling Fire Department and Grand County Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User