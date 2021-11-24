Woman sentenced to probation on amended charge

Desotel



A woman who was arrested in connection with counterfeit bills that circulated at businesses in the Fraser Valley was sentenced this month to unsupervised probation.

On Nov. 8, Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Aurora Desotel to 18 months of unsupervised probation and 48 hours of community service for false reporting. The 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has 91 days from her sentencing to decide restitution.

In July, Desotel was charged with felony forgery after she was connected to Ronald Fleagle, 45, who passed some of the bogus bills. He was convicted of forgery and sentenced to two years in prison with two years of mandatory parole earlier this year.

Desotel’s forgery charge was amended down to false reporting through a plea agreement.

According to Desotel’s arrest affidavit, she was staying with Fleagle and two other people at a condo in Fraser in March when local businesses began discovering counterfeit bills.

A woman who matched Desotel’s description was seen on surveillance video at three local businesses from March 27-29 in which she was paying or attempting to pay with fake $100 bills.

Police received at least 12 reports of counterfeit bills from 16 local businesses during their investigation.