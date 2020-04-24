Work on US 34 bridge near Grand Lake to resume May 4
The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume construction on the bridge replacement project on US Highway 34 south of Grand Lake.
In cooperation with Structures, construction will begin again on May 4. Travelers will be diverted to a temporary bridge to allow work to resume on the new mainline bridge and speeds will be reduced to 25 mph in the construction zone.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and flagging operations daily beginning May 4. Work will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The bridge replacement project began in April 2019, with crews constructing a temporary bridge for traffic and installing a new bridge. Structures will continue to work on the bridge replacement, then move to asphalt paving and detour removal and restoration.
The $3.8 million project was originally scheduled for completion in October, but crews now expect it to be completed by the end of July 2020.
