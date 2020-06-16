Fishing with Bernie: Work the shallows for a northern pike bite

Tip: Working the bays with slow moving top water or suspending hard baits may produce some bites for northern pike.

Here is your Grand County fishing report for the week of June 16.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 96%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Surface temp is 54 degrees in the early morning warming to 62 at day’s end. Spring runoff has brought some large logs into the lake so keep an eye out for them.

Currently the lake trout bite is slow to fair. All age groups can be found in 45-65 feet of water. Frequent moves will keep you on fish. Tubes or grubs tipped with sucker meat will produce some light hits.

Northern pike are in the shallows lake wide. Working the bays with slow moving top water or suspending hard baits may produce some hits. Rainbows are being caught lake wide around the campgrounds bottom fishing with bait. Casting small spinners or spoons in moving water at the inlet should produce some rainbows early morning and late evening. Kokanee trollers are catching a fish or two a day but are mostly hooking with with small lake trout.

Lake Granby: Rainbow trout fishing continues to be good to excellent. The key seems to be running water, and worms are definitely the best bait. Lake trout are being caught in 40-80 feet of water. Tubes, grubs and spoons are all working well.