WorkInGrand.com offers help during COVID-19 crisis

Businesses and employees in Grand County struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic can go to http://www.WorkInGrand.com for resources related to the crisis, including information about grants and loans.

“Businesses struggling through the shutdown and employees out of work or planning for future work can go to this website as a one-stop-shop to see what help is available,” DiAnn Butler, Grand County’s Economic Developer, said in a news release.

In the last few weeks, a group of county entities called the Business Emergency Response Team — or BERT — agreed to make WorkInGrand.com its informational resource for helping local businesses and citizens through the crisis, according to the release.

BERT is made up of Grand County Economic Development; the Grand County Colorado Tourism Board; the chambers of commerce in Winter Park and Fraser, Granby, Grand Lake, Hot Sulphur Springs and Kremmling; and Fraser Economic Development.

“The Business Emergency Response Team will be providing coordinated and comprehensive information and updates to community businesses and employees through this web portal,” Butler said. “We are all committed to assisting local businesses navigate and survive the COVID-19-related closures and the economic impacts.”

The Work In Grand website was initially created so employers could post job openings, workers could link with those openings and housing opportunities could posted. The site has since been expanded to respond to the impacts on local businesses and employees from the coronavirus.

Businesses can find information about grant and loan programs that have been designed to get them through the drastic cuts in business. Employees who have been laid off can find information on unemployment options and link up with many of the jobs that are still available or will be available once the outbreak is contained.

Workers need to fill out a profile form on the site to be part of the mix for current and future work. Links to resources that can help business people find assistance are posted on the site.

“This site can get business people and individuals on the right track to finding out the assistance that’s available through this crisis that’s impacting Grand County and all of the United States,” Butler said.

Further links to the site can be found through facebook.com/workingrand/ social BERT updates. For more, contact Butler at 970-531-1343 or dbutler@co.grand.co.us.