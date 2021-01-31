Workshop to help homeowners with insurance
There are a number of upcoming workshops and webinars detailed on the Grand County Builders Association’s website to help homeowners navigate insurance claims following the East Troublesome Fire.
The next event will include conversations with current and past wildfire survivors. It is being sponsored through United Policyholders and will start at 8 p.m. Feb. 2
Additionally, there will be another installment of a “Survivor’s Guide to Homeowners Insurance” at 6 p.m. Feb. 9. Presented by the builders association and the Grand Foundation, this workshop will focus on the replacement cost value vs. adjustor estimates.
For more about these workshops to help homeowners, go to http://www.GrandCountyBuildersassoc.com.
