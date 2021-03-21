Two injured in US 40 wreck
Update 4 p.m.: Two people were transported to Denver for moderate to severe injuries following a head-on collision outside Granby.
According to Colorado State Patrol, one driver and one passenger were transported to St. Anthony’s in Denver for their injuries.
CSP continues to investigate the wreck to determine what happened and any contributing factors.
Law enforcement officers are alternating traffic using the highway shoulder while they remain on scene.
Original: A car wreck on US Highway 40 between Granby and Tabernash is blocking traffic in both directions.
Around 2 p.m., first responders were called to a wreck near milepost 218 on US 40.
Law enforcement officers have closed eastbound traffic at the entrance to Granby Ranch.
Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated how many cars were involved. According to Colorado State Patrol, only two vehicles were part of the wreck.
